Are You Applying Your Hair Products in the Right Order?

Okay, so you may already be an expert on layering your skin care products. But, what about your hair care? Turns out, there's an order of application that can optimize those products, too. We caught up with Chaz Dean, creator of WEN Hair Care—you know, that guy on QVC who convinced you to try cleansing conditioner—and got the scoop: "With skin care, you apply the lightest product to the heaviest; the reverse is true for hair care,” he says. "Applying in this order keeps your hair feather light.” Check out his breakdown, below.

Step one

Apply leave-in treatments, like a conditioner or mask, to damp hair. "This locks in moisture until your next cleanse,” says Dean. Then, reach for formulas like styling creams or anything lotion-like in texture. (This includes straightening balms or curl-enhancing creams.)

Step two

Now's the time for lighter options like shine serum, followed by mousse. If you're heat styling (unless, like us, you’re currently addicted to air-drying), now is also the time for a heat-protecting product.

Step three

Finish up with, well, finishers that perfect hair once it's dry, like hairspray or texturizing spray. If you’re feeling fragrant, spritz yourself with hair perfume as a final touch.

