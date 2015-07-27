The Secrets to Alexa Chung’s Signature Tousled Waves

Alexa Chung is envied for many things—her effortlessly cool hairstyle being one of them. Especially as we brace ourselves for another round of scorching temps, we’re craving the star’s beautifully tousled waves now more than ever.

Just last week at the Alexa Chung x AG private dinner, the fashionista embodied the perfect mix of polish and “I woke up like this” texture. To get the look, hairstylist Gregory Russell parted the star’s towel-dried hair down the middle, followed by a light spritz of Oribe Volumista Mist ($39; oribe.com) starting at the roots and down to the ends.

Next, he roughed-dried Chung’s hair until it was 95 perfect dry, making sure to scrunch the ends to create ample volume and body throughout. After smoothing out unruly areas (without taking away from the lived-in vibe), Russell alternated between a flat iron and 1.25-inch curling iron and twirled sections at random. This technique, he says, is the best way to achieve the most natural-looking texture.

The final touches? “When you've gone all the way through with irons, shake out with your fingers and then spray Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray ($39; oribe.com) throughout the hair,” Russell tells InStyle. “Loosely back-comb above the ears and through the crown for a tousled voluminous texture, and then set with Oribe Superfine Hairspray ($33; oribe.com) for lasting hold."

