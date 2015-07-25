InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Debbie-Jean Lemont on Styling Bold Indigo Accessories

I'm not one to experiment much with color, but after paging through April's "Instant Style: Candy Crushes," I fell in love with the bold hues on the page—especially indigo! These bold heels from JustFab really zhooshed up my white jeans and sweater for date night. Matching it with my clutch (another JustFab score!) helped synchronize my outfit and tie everything together. Let's just say, he was impressed!

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?