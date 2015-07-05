Petites Can Pull Off the '70s Trend Too! See How With These Boho Chic Pieces

We're all in when it comes to the '70s trend happening right now, but sometimes the louche silhouettes can overwhelm petite frames. For how to style the pieces, we look no further than Vanessa Hudgens. Even at 5'1", the actress stands tall in this chic all-white '70s-inspired jumpsuit. At first glance, most petites wouldn't think the plunging neckline or flowy bell bottoms work together as a flattering combo, but the beauty of this time period is that nearly anything goes—just be sure to channel the decade's carefree vibes. Check out our roundup of '70s-inspired pieces below, selected specially for petites.

Ace the A-line Skirt

Courtesy

The high-waist stretches your bottom half and keeps your legs looking slender.

Topshop skirt, $58; topshop.com

Take the Plunge

Courtesy

This flirty dress is flattering even with a small bust! The open neckline shows off the collarbone, elongating your torso.

Reformation dress, $178; thereformation.com

Have Fun with Fringe

Courtesy

Opt for a tight fitting top to avoid overwhelming your frame, but have some fun with unique detailing, like a fringed trim.

Lauren Ralph Lauren top, $90; nordstrom.com

Pump Up the Flares

Courtesy

Sometimes denim can be too heavy, so play around with different colors and prints. Then pair it with platform pumps for extra height.

Anthropologie pants, $148; anthropologie.com

RELATED: 5 Printed Platforms to Give You a Leg Up on the '70s Trend