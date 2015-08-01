Class Up Your Cutoff Shorts With These 3 Simple Style Tips

Unless you are headed to the beach, wearing denim shorts can be a risky proposition. The summer mainstay can be "pretty tricky," says super stylist Anita Patrickson. "If you are over the age of 21, it's harder and harder to pull off. Denim cut-offs are a huge trend, but you have to realistic with what you can get away with." Here, Patrickson offers three ways to style them (asides from a tank and flip-flops) to get some extra polished mileage.

Try A Blouse (photo above)

A gorgeous silk blouse can really elevate shorts. It's unexpected in a good way.

Wear A Blazer

Choose a longer blazer to cover up a bit. It can be a dressy look.

Sport An Ankle Bootie

For days when you are walking city streets, a cool ankle boot is the way to go.

