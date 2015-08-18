How to Style Your Grown Out Pixie Like Anne Hathaway 

Cutting your hair into a pixie can be freeing. Not only are you shedding split ends, but you're also minimizing your styling time down to a mere commercial break. And then, it hits you—you miss being able to pull your hair into a ponytail. And so begins the months and months of awkward stages, as you wait for your hair to grow into a bob.

"There is no other way to put it—growing out your hair kind of sucks," says our September cover girl Anne Hathaway, who first chopped off her locks for her Oscar-winning role in Les Misérables. "I think I'm on the other side of that now," she says. And we would agree, just by glancing at her current chin-length shag, styled by hair pro Orlando Pita for our issue, which is available on newsstands now and for digital download.

Michelangelo Di Battista

"I wanted to Anne to look stunning, without overdoing it," says Pita, who created 10 different hair looks for the star, one for each outfit that she wore in the feature. "It was all about keeping the movement of her cut," he says. The best part? Pita relied on only two products to get the effortless texture and fullness.

Michelangelo Di Battista

First, he blow-dried her strands with his own Orlando Pita Lift + Plump Volumizing Hair Mist ($32; beautysmostwanted.com) to give it some body. Then, he went back in with Gatsby Hair Paste ($10; amazon.com), to give the layers a separated, finger-combed look. The result was versatile enough to get pinned up and down in between takes without losing any of its oomph. Adds Hathaway, "He's a genius!"

