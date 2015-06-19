How to Style High-Waisted Shorts Like a Vintage Icon

Long before Beyonce and Taylor Swift were showing off their proverbial assets in high-waisted shorts, style icons, like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, were taking the sought after summer staple out for a spin. And who could blame them? With the temperatures on the rise, the high-waisted short is a casual chic option for a weekend full of sailing or an evening dancing with friends. Draw some inspiration from five vintage stars, and shop their looks here.

Audrey Hepburn

Archive Photos/Getty Images, Courtesy (2)

For a borrowed-from-the-boys take on the trend, pair a dark, plaid button down with a white summery bottom.

Shop the look: Etoile Isabel Marant top, $162; theoutnet.com. J. Crew shorts, $48; jcrew.com.

Marilyn Monroe

Getty Images, Courtesy (4)

There's no doubt that Marilyn Monroe could make an entrance. To capture her detail-oriented look, pair a clingy, off-the-shoulder knit, striped bandana, and two-tone wedges with a black short short.

Shop the look: H&M top, $20; hm.com. Rosallini scarf, $4; amazon.com. Michael Michael Kors shorts, $70; lordandtaylor.com. GX by Gwen Stefani wedges, $90; charlotterusse.com.

Lana Turner

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Thanks to an all-white palette, Lana Turner brought together disparate items like a turban, a crop top, and open-toe wedge seamlessly with her evening shorts.

Shop the look: BCBG Max Azria crop top, 158; bcbg.com. Moschino turban, $119; saksfifthavenue.com. Chloe shorts, $605; matchesfashion.com. Alfani wedges, $50; macys.com.

Brigitte Bardot

Popperfoto/Getty Images, Courtesy (3)

If anyone loved the high-waisted hot pant, it was Brigitte Bardot. The French actress managed to style the on-trend short a multitude of ways, but we loved her navy gamine vibe seen here.

Shop the look: Abercrombie & Fitch top, $12; abercrombie.com. APC belt, $98; usonline.apc.fr. Romwe shorts, $15; romwe.com.

Rita Hayworth

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images, Courtesy (4)

Bring the high-waisted short to the office (if you work at a place with a lax dress code) by styling a silk pair with a crepe blouse and tan accessories.

Shop the look: Helmut Lang blouse, $177; helmutlang.com. Theory shorts, $190; theory.com. Merona pumps, $30; target.com. Fossil belt, $44; fossil.com.

