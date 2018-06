Amp up fall's best trends with celebrity-inspired tips and tricks! Take a cue from Emma Stone and Michelle Williams and try layering lace with something unexpected, like touches like vibrant under-layers and heavy-metal studs. Click through the gallery for advice on how to work striped pants, velvet, polka dots and more!

