How Stars Indulge at the Holidays

Carbs, cookies, and eggnog! Even Hollywood's hottest stars loosen up this time of year. Lauren Conrad's favorite holiday cheat? "Carbs! Any kind of carbs!" she confesses. Kim Kardashian prefers Christmas tree cookies and Selena Gomez and Hayden Panetierre both head straight for the cake—cheesecake and pumpkin pie to be exact! So go ahead and live a little this holiday—if these stars' diets can wait, so can yours.

— Joyann King