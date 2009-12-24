How Stars Indulge at the Holidays

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Kristian Dowling/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Dec 24, 2009 @ 5:05 pm

Carbs, cookies, and eggnog! Even Hollywood's hottest stars loosen up this time of year. Lauren Conrad's favorite holiday cheat? "Carbs! Any kind of carbs!" she confesses. Kim Kardashian prefers Christmas tree cookies and Selena Gomez and Hayden Panetierre both head straight for the cake—cheesecake and pumpkin pie to be exact! So go ahead and live a little this holiday—if these stars' diets can wait, so can yours.

See more stars at the holidays.

Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!