Here's How the Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2017

Lara Walsh
May 15, 2017 @ 8:45 am

Sunday was all about spending time with loved ones, sharing sweet messages, and reminiscing over throwback photos for these celebrity moms and their families.

The stars rang in Mother's Day with a flurry of social media posts, with hubbies Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Russell Wilson penning adoring messages for their wives on Instagram while moms Katie Holmes, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian West, and Gisele Bündchen celebrated motherhood and heaped the love on their kids with countless family photos.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Every Celeb Who Is Baby Bumpin' RN

Other celebrities took a trip down memory lane as they shared throwback photos of their own moms, with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, and Kris Jenner writing sweet notes to the women who raised them, while Billie Lourd paid a sweet tribute on her first Mother's Day without Carrie Fisher with a childhood photo of the pair.

RELATED: Sharon Stone's Sons Present Her an Actual Mother of the Year Award

Check out how the stars rang in Mother's Day on social media below!

Justin Timberlake

Katie Holmes

#happymothersday 💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Happy Mother's Day!!!!! #blessed 💕💕💕💕💕 @georginachapmanmarchesa

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

John Legend

Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Mariah Carey

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

#mothersday 💛

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Kim Kardashian West

Happy Mothers Day to my sister @kourtneykardash who makes it always look so easy! I love you

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kourtney Kardashian

Sophia Bush

This weekend has been all about celebrating moms. And at the top of my list today, and every day, is the OG in my world. • Mom. You are a light. A teacher. A friend. A role model. You drive me crazy and I absolutely cannot stand being away from you. I miss you all the time while I'm gone. Your texts about hummingbirds and the weather and what the backyard looks like at sunrise (always with photos to match) make my day. You make me laugh hysterically. And getting accidentally drunk with you on holidays is my absolute favorite. Your heart is bigger than the night sky. Your ferocity is LIT. • Thank you for being the coolest. For teaching me to trust my intuition -- even if I refused to listen to you for years because that's what daughters do. I get it. You've always been right. That's equally so frustrating and the most amazing thing ever. You're my hero. • I love you deep in my eyes and deep in my brain ❣️#MothersDay

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

Reese Witherspoon

Billie Lourd

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Orlando Bloom

Russell Wilson

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Michelle Obama

Kate Beckinsale

Gisele Bündchen

Cindy Crawford

What a great way to Celebrate Mother's Day — supporting @BestBuddies with my mom!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Jessica Alba

Kicked off the #mothersday weekend @oliverpeoples party with my sweet momma @cathyalba

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Kris Jenner

Heidi Pratt

Drew Barrymore

Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day!

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

My girl Frankie. Such a proud mom. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Show Transcript

Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. Lush travel spots and toddlers, don't quite go hand in hand. Seize the opportunity to enjoy traveling child free. Here are five trips you should enjoy before your name changes to mommy or daddy. Travel down Route 66. This gorgeous stretch of highway takes you through a America's back yard. And the trip will be a lot more enjoyable without cries of are we there yet? Tokyo, it's the home of Hello Kitty and Pokemon. But Tokyo has a lot more to offer than cuddly cartoons. See the Shinto Shrines, sample sake from around the city, or visit the Tsukiji Fish Market, which is the largest fish market in the world. It's so exclusive, that only 120 people are allowed in every day Like long, relaxing train rides? Staring out the windows and admiring the world around you can bring so much joy. The Oslo-Bergen Rail Journey in Norway is 308 miles of sightseeing. Gorgeous fjords, glaciers, sweeping valleys, and windswept, ice-clad mountains all await you on this amazing ride. Sun, sea, and sand your thing? Take the unconventional trip to Dubai. This city has sprung from a desert town to a sprawling metropolis. Spend time at the beautiful beaches, shop in a traditional souks and go skiing in the evening to run out your day. Napa Valley is home to over 400 wineries, you truly won't be able to enjoy this trip with your kids until they're 21. The entire area of the fantastic place to enjoy traditional B&Bs, winery hops and meet the farmers who have tended these precious grapes for a year. Kids are always fun to travel with, but these adult vacays should be enjoyed while you can. Coinage, Life, well spent, presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!