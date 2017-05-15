Here's How the Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2017

Sunday was all about spending time with loved ones, sharing sweet messages, and reminiscing over throwback photos for these celebrity moms and their families.

The stars rang in Mother's Day with a flurry of social media posts, with hubbies Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Russell Wilson penning adoring messages for their wives on Instagram while moms Katie Holmes, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian West, and Gisele Bündchen celebrated motherhood and heaped the love on their kids with countless family photos.

Other celebrities took a trip down memory lane as they shared throwback photos of their own moms, with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, and Kris Jenner writing sweet notes to the women who raised them, while Billie Lourd paid a sweet tribute on her first Mother's Day without Carrie Fisher with a childhood photo of the pair.

Check out how the stars rang in Mother's Day on social media below!

Justin Timberlake

Katie Holmes

#happymothersday 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Happy Mother's Day!!!!! #blessed 💕💕💕💕💕 @georginachapmanmarchesa A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

John Legend

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

Mariah Carey

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow

#mothersday 💛 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Kim Kardashian West

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Happy Mothers Day to my sister @kourtneykardash who makes it always look so easy! I love you A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

I saved the Queen for last! Mom you have walked through the fire for us all and I know in my heart you would do it all over again to keep us safe. We've all been through so much together & you are always our strength when we need it. I love you so much! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian

I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Sophia Bush

Reese Witherspoon

Billie Lourd

❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Orlando Bloom

we came across this billboard in china while he was visiting me on set he loves his mum and what's not to love- she's a wonderful mother a great friend and co parent so blessed and grateful @mirandakerr #happymothersday A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 14, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Russell Wilson

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom I could ever ask for !!!!! Your compassion for others and unconditional love inspire me every single day 💖🦋 (&& most of all thank you for my lil ones @bellahadid @anwarhadid) WE ARE SO BLESSED TO HAVE YOU AND LOVE YOU INFINITELY @yolanda.hadid ✨✨✨ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Michelle Obama

Kate Beckinsale

You take my breath away @lily_beckinsale #prom you're funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favourite person in world. My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 14, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

Gisele Bündchen

Cindy Crawford

What a great way to Celebrate Mother's Day — supporting @BestBuddies with my mom! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 14, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Jessica Alba

Kicked off the #mothersday weekend @oliverpeoples party with my sweet momma @cathyalba A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 13, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Feeling blessed with the fam on #mothersday! Happy Mothers Day @cathyalba @nikkilalba @butterfliesarefree25 -love you SO much 💋💗🙏🏽 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 14, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Kris Jenner

Heidi Pratt

#happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day!🤰🏼 #blessed 🙏🏼 Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! 💖 missing my mommy! A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on May 14, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Drew Barrymore

Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 14, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Mother's Day. Father is awesome and we have happy unorthodox union. And let's honor the dad's today too. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 14, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

My girl Frankie. Such a proud mom. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT