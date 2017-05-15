Here's How the Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2017

Sunday was all about spending time with loved ones, sharing sweet messages, and reminiscing over throwback photos for these celebrity moms and their families.
The stars rang in Mother's Day with a flurry of social media posts, with hubbies Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Russell Wilson penning adoring messages for their wives on Instagram while moms Katie Holmes, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian West, and Gisele Bündchen celebrated motherhood and heaped the love on their kids with countless family photos.
Other celebrities took a trip down memory lane as they shared throwback photos of their own moms, with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, and Kris Jenner writing sweet notes to the women who raised them, while Billie Lourd paid a sweet tribute on her first Mother's Day without Carrie Fisher with a childhood photo of the pair.
Check out how the stars rang in Mother's Day on social media below!
Justin Timberlake
I marvel at you. It's so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world. You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y'all really DO RUN THIS... I bow down to you. --JT
Katie Holmes
John Legend
Mariah Carey
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian West
Kourtney Kardashian
Sophia Bush
This weekend has been all about celebrating moms. And at the top of my list today, and every day, is the OG in my world. • Mom. You are a light. A teacher. A friend. A role model. You drive me crazy and I absolutely cannot stand being away from you. I miss you all the time while I'm gone. Your texts about hummingbirds and the weather and what the backyard looks like at sunrise (always with photos to match) make my day. You make me laugh hysterically. And getting accidentally drunk with you on holidays is my absolute favorite. Your heart is bigger than the night sky. Your ferocity is LIT. • Thank you for being the coolest. For teaching me to trust my intuition -- even if I refused to listen to you for years because that's what daughters do. I get it. You've always been right. That's equally so frustrating and the most amazing thing ever. You're my hero. • I love you deep in my eyes and deep in my brain ❣️#MothersDay
Reese Witherspoon
Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids... patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖
Billie Lourd
Orlando Bloom
Russell Wilson
Bella Hadid
Our angel🦋🦋🦋Thank you for showing me what selfless love, generosity, compassion, kindness, power and strength is. Thank you for bringing my perfect brother and sister into this world. You have taught me to love everyone the same and keep my eyes open to the ones that don't. I love you so much ...I am so lucky ❤️ Happy Mother's Day ❤️ You are perfect @yolanda.hadid
Gigi Hadid
Michelle Obama
Kate Beckinsale
Gisele Bündchen
There is no bigger love that I have ever experienced. Thank you my angels for choosing me to be your mom. Sending so much love to all the mothers in the world specially to mine ! Enjoy your special day!! #Happymothersday ❤Não há amor maior do que o de mãe. Obrigada meus anjos por me escolherem para ser sua mãe. Enviando muito amor a todas as mães do mundo, especialmente à minha! Aproveitem seu dia especial!! #Felizdiadasmaes
Cindy Crawford
Jessica Alba
Kris Jenner
Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them. To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love. You inspire me always!! To all the moms out there, this is YOUR day! Spend it with the ones you love, and take a moment to appreciate the greatest gift God has given us, the love of our families. Xo #MothersDay #Family #Love #bestmomsintheworld
Heidi Pratt
Drew Barrymore