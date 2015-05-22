4 Mind-Blowing GIFs that Demo How to Stack Your Rings like a Pro

The art of ring stacking is no longer exclusive to delicate, whisper-thin bands. Thanks to the influx of cocktail rings on the fall/winter 2015 runways, statement-makers have found their way into the ring party pile. But how do they stack up? From sculptural rose-gold rings to pearl accents, we pieced together four combos that vary in aesthetic to fit every aesthetic personality out there.

COMBO 1: "The Grandma Stack"

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

For the nostalgic girl, combine classics, like a standard signet and oversize jewels, with an intricate lace ring for a newer look. Buy one statement ring two sizes too small to wear above the knuckle for added interest.

Shop the pieces (from left): Laura Lobdell signet ring, $298; lauralobdell.com. Vanessa Lianne lace ring, $85; vanessalianne.com. Swarovski gemstone rings, $199/set of 3; swarovski.com.

COMBO 2: "Sculptural Siren"

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Give rose gold a little edge with architectural options, like Carbon & Hyde's cut-out piece or Ryan Storer's wrap ring.

Shop the pieces (from left): Catbird hammered rings, $64 each; catbirdnyc.com. Catbird knuckle ring, $148; catbirdnyc.com. Catbird threadbare ring, $44; catbirdnyc.com. Renvi ring, $800; renvi.com. Gabriela Artigas two-tone tusk ring, $430; gabrielaartigas.com. Ryan Storer wrap ring, $200; ryanstorer.com. Carbon & Hyde cut-out ring, $1,150; carbonandhyde.com.

COMBO 3: "Pretty Pearls"

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

For a more delicate look, decorate your digits with pearls of all sizes. Stock up on inexpensive ring sets and experiment by stacking on your pinky. Try mixing and matching with other sets, like we did with Jules Smith and Wanderlust & Co. Add a couple simple gold bands for a fresh touch.

Shop the pieces (from left): Wanderlust & Co. Trio Pearl stack rings (worn on index and pinky fingers), $35/set of 3; wanderlustandco.com. Jules Smith stacking rings, $49/set of 3; julesmithdesigns.com. Kristen Elspeth pearl ring, $248; kristenelspeth.com. H&M pearl ring, $8/set of 12; hm.com.

COMBO 4: "Downtown Diamonds"

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Starting with a major ring like Spinelli Kilcollin can be daunting, but we couldn't resist using it as the base for our downtown digits. The key to balacing the sparkle here is to wear with all gunmetal statement rings, like this Diaboli Kill design, and a cool giant pearl one we spotted at BaubleBar.

Shop the pieces (from left): Spinelli Kilcollin ring, $3,400; barneys.com. Adornia Champagne diamond midi ring, $175; adornia.com. Jado silver pave band ring (worn above and below X), $200 each; jadocrown.com. Diaboli Kill ring, $350; diabolikill.com. BaubleBar pearl ring, $32; baublebar.com. Adornia Champagne diamond ring, $230; adornia.com.

