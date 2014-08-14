How Sporty! Pippa Middleton Wears Cutoff Denim Shorts and Goes Makeup-Free

Who wears short shorts? Pippa Middleton does! In very un-Duchess Kate-like style, the younger Middleton sister was spotted in a pair of denim cutoffs earlier this week while out in London with boyfriend Nico Jackson. Pippa paired her unexpected choice of bottoms with a white polo shirt, tennis shoes, and a baseball hat—also going without makeup to complement the sporty look, which showed off her world-famous rear and toned legs.

Denim shorts are a surprisingly casual choice for the star, whose typical street style consists of knee-length skirts, flirty tops, and chic sheath dresses. We think Middleton looks fresh in the decidedly normal summer ensemble, and we love that the royal-in-law can tone down her look and still look gorgeous.

