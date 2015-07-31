7 Mind-Blowing Ways to Do Slow-Motion Instagram Videos

You may have perfected taking the flawless Instagram photo, but with some special effects you can capture the moment even better. Slow motion videos are a hit on the social media app, and when the right opportunity strikes, they can be a great way to give your followers a treat. To upload your own slow-mo video, simply shoot using the "slow motion" option on an iPhone, recording for at least five seconds for the maximum effect, and upload it to Instagram to crop and edit it. Below, we rounded up the best uses for this feature to spark your creativity and give your feed an instant boost.

1. Capturing your pet’s antics.

Cats jump. Dogs chase their tales. The things our pets do are adorable, and they become even more so in slow-mo.

Example @meetthepugs:

2. Showing off flowing hair.

Zendaya recognizes that sometimes you need to slow down to really appreciate a look.

Example @zendaya:

If looks could kill.... @madonna @materialgirl @rubinsinger A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 12, 2015 at 6:31pm PDT

3. Playing with your food.

Victoria Justice and her sister make a goofy situation into an expertly captured moment.

Example @victoriajustice:

Check out this slow mo vid of my sister @themadgrace & I. Will I catch one?! #Latergram #MTV #movieawards The popcorn was spray painted gold, so it wasn't actually edible lol. A video posted by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Apr 17, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

4. Demonstrating your smooth moves.

With those hula hooping skills, actress Troian Bellisario has us completely mesmerized.

Example @sleepinthegardn:

TGIF! Too bad we are shooting til 8am tonight! A video posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Mar 28, 2014 at 5:47pm PDT

5. Capturing your outfit.

Sometimes an outfit of the day photo just isn't enough—so some slow-mo action like Bella Thorne's can give a better look at a killer dress.

Example @bellathorne:

Ocean A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 26, 2014 at 8:19pm PDT

6. Making your friends cooler than usual.

When the whole squad looks good, slow motion can make things just a bit more badass—as demonstrated here by Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting.

Example @normancook:

Just walking to set @jamiemakeupgreenberg @clsymonds @ashlie_johnson @taraswennen @sydneylopez @wearefamous A video posted by @normancook on Mar 30, 2014 at 3:23pm PDT

7. Doing your best Little Mermaid impression.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to perfectly mimic this classic Disney movie while still looking put-together.

Example @kimkardashian:

I'm in it A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 2, 2014 at 4:47pm PDT

