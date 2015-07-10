Beauty Sleep Is Real—and Here's How to Make Sure You're Getting Enough

As it turns out, beauty sleep is actually a thing. Read on to find out why you should get plenty of it. (Your skin will thank you.)

“Growth hormone, produced during the late stages of sleep, aids in skin cell production, which helps repair your skin while sleeping,” dietician Amanda Foti of Selvera tells InStyle. “If you don’t sleep enough, your body produces stress hormones, which lead to inflammation, dryness, and irritation.” But those aren’t the only reasons you’ll want to achieve those precious eight hours. “Insufficient sleep also leads to erratic sugar and fat cravings, which can lead to weight gain, breakouts, and increased oil production,” she says.

To achieve your best beauty sleep, follow Foti's tips below:

1. Shut off any blue light-emitting devices (cell phone, TV, iPad, etc.) an hour before bedtime.

2. Keep a consistent sleep schedule, within one hour of hitting the hay and waking up, seven days a week.

3. Avoid eating or drinking three hours before bed and avoid caffeine for four to six hours as well.

4. Skip a nightcap—you may think it’s helping you snooze faster, but it will actually disrupt your overall quality of sleep.

