How to Skip the Blow Dryer This Summer
Time Inc Digital Studio
In this sweltering heat, blow-drying hair is a hassle. Give your hair dryer a break and let the air do all the work! Try this technique from hairstylist Ward, who has worked on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue (so we know this is good advice!). First, comb mousse, like Living Proof Thickening Mousse ($26; sephora.com), through medium-wet hair and then leave alone. Then, twist two or three sections of hair and clip up into mini chignons; let dry fully. The result is a loose, wavy texture that's summer-perfect. What a simple solution for even the hottest day!
