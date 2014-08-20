How Sin City Star Jessica Alba Channeled Beyoncé for Her Latest Role

When it came to reviving her character Nancy from the Sin City saga for the latest chapter Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, leading lady Jessica Alba had to crack the whip. Quite literally, in fact. In the upcoming sequel, her down-and-out character (a rage-filled, alcoholic stripper, to be exact) has traded her lasso for a bull whip, and that required the actress to learn how to use the dangerous weapon and look good doing it. Cue ... Beyoncé?

During her visit to Conan on Tuesday night, Alba said that when she was filming those scenes in particular, "I had to look cool ... I was trying to channel Beyoncé." Host Conan O'Brien quickly quipped, "We're all trying to channel Beyoncé!" (Hey, he's not wrong.)

Courtesy

While Alba noted that she took a couple of lashes while using the whip in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For ("I whipped myself a couple of times in the face!"), you'd never be able to tell. The gorgeous actress looked downright stunning during her appearance, trading her bad girl Sin City look for a clean, classic white dress, black stilettos, pinned-back hair, and a lovely ear jacket from Jacquie Aiche (above).

Watch the full interview, including Alba discussing—much to the horror of O'Brien—how her hubby, Cash Warren, actually turned down giving her post-work massages, below.

