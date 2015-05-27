How to Shop Topshop like an InStyle Editor

Get the look of our editors' Quay sunglasses at Topshop (pictured above, from left): Metal cat-eye sunglasses, $30; topshop.com. Cat-eye sunglasses, $35; topshop.com. Wayfarer sunglasses, $26; topshop.com.

Wendy Wallace, Market Director

Her personal style: "I own a lot of pencil skirts and tie-neck blouses. These days, I'm into the monochromatic trend—it's modern and extremely flattering."

Her outfit breakdown: "Naturally, I gravitated toward a sleek black leather pencil skirt, and then I went for, you guessed it, a tie-neck blouse, but a gray vest caught my eye. It streamlined my look and created a nice continuous line. For shoes, I turned to these gray python heels (flats tend to make me feel frumpy) to give my look a sexy edge."

Shop her look: Duster coat, $150; topshop.com. Sleeveless jacket, $80; topshop.com. Boxy tee, $48; topshop.com. Mini skirt, $230; topshop.com. Court shoes, $110; topshop.com.

Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

Her shopping strategy: "I'm a really fast shopper. I am really specific and I know what I like. I have a routine for every store I walk into: I do a fast sweep and grab things I like. My rule of thumb: If I don't want to walk out of the store wearing it (with the shoes I'm wearing!), then I won't buy it.

Her outfit breakdown: "I'm really into wide-leg pants for summer. They are so comfortable and they look really chic with flat slides. I saw the pants and long vest and knew it would work for me (I like the long, lean silhouette from pairing the two together). And topping it all off with a minimalist bag in blush gave the neutral palette a feminine touch."

Shop her look: Tunic, $70; topshop.com. Belted vest, $130; topshop.com. Striped wide-leg trousers, $75; topshop.com. Tote bag, $50; topshop.com. Gold pool slides, $30; topshop.com.

Mia Solkin, Market Editor

Her personal style: "My style is either super boyish or really girly, depending on the season. I either want to be in a cute fitted dress or all in straight lines."

Her outfit breakdown: "I've been in a denim kind of mood, and I especially love pairing denim and navy together—it's a way to break up denim without veering off the look. I broke up my trio of denim pieces (the utilitarian jacket, distressed boyfriend jeans, and tunic) with a statement navy sweatshirt. I finished off my look with for my go-to shoe of choice: white sneakers."

Shop her look: Oversize denim shirt, $65; topshop.com. Lover sweatshirt, $58; topshop.com. Jacket, $80; topshop.com. Distressed jeans, $80; topshop.com. White sneakers, $35; topshop.com.

