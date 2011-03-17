How To Shop Consignment: 5 Tips From Celebrity Stylist Nicole Chavez

Celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez (shown) often works with Scarlett Johansson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Rachel Bilson—and now she wants to work for you. Chavez joined the online consignment store reFINEstyle.com as its Style Editor starting today, which means she helps curate the collection and shows users how to achieve getting a designer look for less. “As a huge fan of consignment, I’m excited to have it at my fingertips,” Chavez tells InStyle. The site, which has been in a beta phase before officially launching today, gets its designer inventory of 3,000-plus products from 40 of the nation’s top consignment stores. “About 98% of our stores don’t sell online, so this site gives accessibility to a national audience,” founder Megan Masoner adds. The prices are up to 90% off retail, and the selection includes designers like Balenciaga, Prada, Hermes and more. So how does Chavez score her own amazing finds? Check out five of her expert consignment shopping tips in the gallery!