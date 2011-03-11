How Renee Zellweger Customized Her Carolina Herrera Dress

Renee Zellweger was honored at last night’s Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards, where she celebrated her home state in a strapless, black, below-the-knee frock by Carolina HerreraRather than wear the look as it was shown on Herrera’s fall 2011 runway, Zellweger decided to take up the hemline in order to show off her killer black heels. She accessorized the jewel-topped dress with a diamond and onyx Neil Lane cocktail ring and simple hair and makeup.

Fun Fact: Cameron Diaz also wore a shortened Carolina Herrera frock to the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

