How to Recreate Keira Knightley's Chic SAG Awards Half Updo

The glowing Keira Knightley complemented her gorgeous Erdem number with a boho-chic hairstyle at this year’s SAG Awards. Love it as much as we do? Learn how to recreate the look with these pro tips:

To prep the Imitation Game actress with loads of body and shine, hairstylist Ben Skervin applied Vidal Sassoon’s Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse ($5; drugstore.com) throughout damp hair, followed by the brand’s Heat Protect & Shine Spray ($5; drugstore.com). With a large round brush, he then blow dried the star’s strands, making sure to curl the ends under.

Once her hair was completely dry, he began wrapping 2-inch sections around a large curling iron, leaving the ends out. Skervin’s suggestion? “Slide the hair off the iron and pull each section down so it forms a loose wave instead of a curl,” he says. He repeated this process until the entire head was complete.

After her curls cooled, Skervin used his fingers as a comb to gently break up the waves. He then blasted ColorFinity Dry Shampoo ($2; drugstore.com) at the roots and back-combed to create extra volume at the crown. Next, “take two small sections of hair on either side of the head by the ears, and pull these back to the middle back of your head,” he adds. “Secure with three bobby pins and two U-shaped pins, and then pull out some pieces of hair to frame the face for a boho-chic look.” Finish with a spritz of hairspray for night-long results.

