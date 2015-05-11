Three Products that Let You Reapply Sunscreen Without Wrecking Your Makeup

So we’ve all heard the rule of reapplying sunscreen every couple of hours (most versions recommend every 80 minutes!). I’m actually far more compliant when I’m out at the beach and hyper-aware of the rays. It’s hardest for me to reapply on the daily when I’m at the office. My biggest gripe is that I don’t want to ruin my makeup. Thankfully, I've found three new formulas that won't mess with my complexion work.

The Setting Mist

Great for those with dry skin, Coola Makeup Setting Spray ($36; ulta.com) contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, green tea and aloe vera, along with SPF 30. Apply one pump over each section of your face (forehead, chin and right and left sides). Post-spritz, your makeup will actually look better as its set with skin smoothing silicia.



The Mattifying Powder

If you tend to get oily, the last thing you might want to do is continuously apply a greasy sunscreen. The mineral powder formula of Jane Iredale Powder-Me Dry Sunscreen ($47; janeiredale.com) offers SPF30 and creates a soft matte effect without appearing chalky (even on darker skin tones). A powder puff applicator makes it a mess-free application so you can dab it right onto your complexion.

The Touch-Up Stick

AmorePacific Resort Collection's silky Sun Protection Stick ($40; us.amorepacific.com) is packed with SPF 50 and contains antioxidants like vitamin E that help further protect against sun damage. The completely transparent balm glides right over skin (without disturbing makeup) and is a cinch to use—especially over tricky spots like ears and the bridge of the nose.

