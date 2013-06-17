How a Real Princess Dresses: See Princess Charlene of Monaco's Summer Looks

Wenn; Sipa USA; Startraksphoto; WIreImage
Jennifer Davis
Jun 17, 2013 @ 4:25 pm

Charlene Wittstock, the Princess of Monaco has had a busy start to summer! After a packed Cannes Film Festival schedule, the Princess’s social calendar hasn't let up one iota, which means she's had plenty of chances show off her on-point royal style. She wowed in a mocha Akris gown for Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding to Chris O'Neill, she donned a striking white column at a gala to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix, she chose a shimmering Akris number for a pre-wedding dinner for Princess Madeliene, and she wore an elegant pantsuit by Roberto Cavalli for a dinner celebrating the designer. Click to see more of Charlene's Princess style.

