How a Real Princess Dresses: See Princess Charlene of Monaco's Summer Looks

Charlene Wittstock, the Princess of Monaco has had a busy start to summer! After a packed Cannes Film Festival schedule, the Princess’s social calendar hasn't let up one iota, which means she's had plenty of chances show off her on-point royal style. She wowed in a mocha Akris gown for Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding to Chris O'Neill, she donned a striking white column at a gala to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix, she chose a shimmering Akris number for a pre-wedding dinner for Princess Madeliene, and she wore an elegant pantsuit by Roberto Cavalli for a dinner celebrating the designer. Click to see more of Charlene's Princess style.

