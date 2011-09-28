How Rachel Zoe Packs for Paris

Courtesy of Rachel Zoe; BroadImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 28, 2011 @ 3:50 pm

It's no surprise that celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe packs loads of outfit options when she takes a trip, but check out the tower of bags she brought to Paris Fashion Week! "@rbermanus is hating me right now," Zoe tweeted, along with a photo of her 13-piece luggage pile, which stacked almost as high as her husband Rodger! How many suitcases do you typically take on a trip? Tell us in the comments!

Plus, check out Rachel Zoe's first collection, now in stores, in the gallery.

