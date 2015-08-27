How to Pull Off the Most Daring Contrasting Color Combos of Fall 2015

The fall runways debuted an array of looks that blur the line between color clashing and unique color combos. Teaming vibrant tones with offbeat hues isn't an easy task to take on, but with the right inspiration and layering pieces, you can pull it off.

Think orange, red, and black is a nay? The designers at Valentino (above, left), Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, say it's a yay. Gray, pink, and brown may seem tough to incorporate into one look, but the Marni runway (above, center) proved it's possible to do so. If you're looking to wear various shades of one color, Peter Copping showed us how it's done at Oscar de la Renta (above, right).

Read on to shop perfectly paired looks inspired by the most daring color combos on the runway.

Inspired by Valentino: Red + Orange + Black

Courtesy (5); Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Get the look: T by Alexander Wang dress, $661; farfetch.com. Zara tunic, $100; zara.com. Aquazzur pumps, $950; shopbop.com. Givenchy pouch, $520; mytheresa.com. Eddie Borgo necklace, $850; eddieborgo.com.

Inspired by Oscar de la Renta: Shades of Plum + Neutrals

Courtesy (5); Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Get the look: Whistles dress, $300; whistles.com. Lands' End turtleneck, $30; landsend.com. Kenzo clutch, $235; shopbop.com. Bloomingdales gloves, $98; bloomingdales.com. Sergio Rossi pumps, $615; shopbop.com.

Inspired by Marni: Pink + Camel + Gray

Courtesy (6); Catwalking/Getty Images

Get the look: H&M coat, $50; hm.com. Uniqlo sweater, $30; uniqlo.com. Tory Burch clutch, $235; nordstrom.com. Warehouse skirt, $116; warehouse.com. Timex watch, $65; nordstrom.com. Nike, $145; net-a-porter.com.

