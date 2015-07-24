Love to Swim? Save Your Hair from Damage with This Easy DIY

Swimming is fun, but what it can do to your hair certainly is not. Salt water and chlorine are known for causing all kinds of damage, from dryness and breakage to dullness and fading. To keep these unfortunate side effects from wrecking your tresses, planning is key.

Before your next dip in the ocean or pool, we recommend prepping with a protective concoction you can easily create at home. All you have to do is grab your favorite conditioner or hair mask—to restore shine and detangle we like Phyto Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Brilliance Mask ($39; sephora.com). Mix 1 part of your chosen formula with 3 parts water and pour the contents into a spray bottle. Shake well to ensure the perfect mixture. Finally, spritz your strands with the liquid before you jump in the water. Your cuticles will absorb the nourishing ingredients instead of the harsh elements, leaving you with soft, shiny results.

