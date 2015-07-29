How to Keep Your Feet from Slipping and Sliding in the Summer Heat

In the face of summer's heat and humidity, sweating is pervasive problem that affects us all (with the exception of the celebrity set, apparently) from head to toe. Literally, toes. The subject of sweating in itself is an icky topic, but throw feet into the mix, and it quickly toes the line (pun intended) of taboo. Well, we're crossing that line.

Dr. Emily Splichal, podiatrist and human movement specialist, says the most creative, and most cost-efficient way to address the problem is to soak your feet in brewed black tea (cooled, of course).

"The tannic acid in tea causes sweat glands to shrink, so you don't sweat as much," Splichal says, who recommends a 15-minute soak every night for five to seven days. "Depending on the degree of sweating, this solution can hold you out for the rest of the summer."

But for those with clinical hyperhidrosis (translation: excessive perspiration), Splichal says underarm prescription deodorants work just as well. "Just roll them on," she says. "But there are products that specifically target foot-specific sweating, like Pedi-Dri ($7; amazon.com). And if the problem still persists, an extreme measure would be to get Botox."

To prevent slipping and sliding, Splichal recommends sprinkling baby powder to absorb sweat. And since red carpet regulars aren't exempt from sweaty feet, we've asked Hollywood stylists to weigh in on their slip-proof tricks. Hayley Atkin calls out slim Dr. Scholl's insoles ($7; drugstore.com), which help offer traction and prevent feet from sliding forward. For closed-toe pumps, stylist Rachel Wirkus suggests "wearing thin socks that just slip over the toes and around the heels."

Sweaty soles, solved.

