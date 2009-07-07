How To Pose Like A Dior Supermodel

Looking fierce is a part of the job for supermodels like Sasha Pivovarova(far left), but it's not as easy as it looks. At the Christian Dior Fall 2009 Couture show, she made a red padded-hip coat and swingy sheer skirt—John Galliano's nod to Dior's famous New Look—look effortlessly ladylike. Turns out she got advice before she took the pose: a sneak peak at Mr. Dior's words of wisdom from backstage reminded her that "Maximum Poses" and "Strong Shapes" are the key to looking elegant and chic. Next time it's your turn in front of the camera, do it like a Dior model with your hands on your hips and cocked shoulders, and let your confidence do the work.