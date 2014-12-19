How to Pack for Your Holiday Vacay with Fewer Than 20 Pieces (Including Accessories and Luggage!)

Going home for the holidays can be stressful—especially when it comes time to figure out what to pack. You have so much to bring home with you and oftentimes, so little room (hello, presents!). Because we want your holiday travels to be as seamless as can be, we tapped InStyle's senior market editor/digital correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn for her best tips and tricks on how to pack for a trip back home. Her solution? Items that you can wear more than once in different ways. Read on for her travel check list.

The Checklist1. A crisp button-front shirt2. Wear-anywhere skinny jeans3. Simple wireless headphones4. A coat that works for day and night5. A not-so-basic suitcase6. Slide-on sneakers7. A cozy cream sweater8. The classic black moto jacket9. The perfect little black skirt10. Boots with a low heel11. Bracelets to layer12. A pair of timeless sunglasses13. A gauzy cashmere scarf14. A fine knit cashmere sweater15. A black dress in a textured fabric or leather16. A cross-body bag that you can carry as a clutch17. Rings to layer

Courtesy

Shirt: Frame Denim, $178, net-a-porter.comJeans: Frame Denim, $285, thecorner.comHeadphones: Beats by Dre, $200, beatsbydre.comCoat: COS, $275, cosstores.comSuitcase: Bric's Bellagio, $525, wayfair.comSneakers: Joie, $147, shopbop.com

Courtesy

Sweater: Topshop, $84, topshop.comMoto Jacket: Whistles, $610, whistles.comSkirt: Theory, $245, theory.comBooties: Rachel Comey, $425, shopbop.comBracelets: Vita Fede $240 (vitafedfe.com) and $375 (vitafedfe.com)Sunglasses: Illesteva, $180, net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Sweater: Topshop, $84, topshop.comJeans: Frame Denim, $285, thecorner.comCashmere Scarf: Chan Luu, $245, chanluu.comMoto Jacket: Whistles, $610, whistles.comCashmere Sweater, $188, jcrew.comSneakers: Joie, $147, shopbop.com

Courtesy

Coat: COS, $275, cosstores.comDress: Zara, $80, zara.comCrossbody Bag: A.L.C, alcltd.comRings: Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry (right), $253, shopbop.com; Elizabeth and James (left), $150, shopbop.com

Dana's Other Travel Must-Haves: Chic & Durable Leather Goods

Courtesy

"This Smythson organizer ($385, thecorner.com) holds everything and replaces a wallet for travel, so all documents, cards, and cash can be in one place," Avidan Cohn says. "I also recently discovered this brand Cuyana and the quality of real leather at this price is unmatched—you can even have them monogrammed! I love their travel case set ($95, cuyana.com) for my beauty products—they are lined in case something spills—and this is the perfect size tote ($150, cuyana.com) for travel.

Inspiration at top: Cameron Diaz in The Holiday