How to Pack the Perfect Toiletry Case for Travel

There are lots of things that beauty editors hoard at their desks. My particular weakness? Travel sized beauty products. I like to think that I’ve mastered the art of carrying on and sticking to TSA rules, and since I'm traveling every few months, I'm always looking for what works on the go. I've hunted down the best mini sized goodies and multipurpose products, here are some of the ones I currently rely on (clockwise from top left).

Small Wonder

This teensy Venus Snap razor ($10; ulta.com) measures in at under four inches! While it does the job of your standard go-to, a much shorter handle makes it easier to tote along. (Bonus: it comes with a handy carrying case.)

Clean Slate

A full wash routine isn't always an option when I'm on the go. The next best thing? Josie Maran Bear Naked facial wipes ($6; josiemaran.com), which remove stubborn makeup but leave skin soft with hydrating argan and aloe vera. The towelettes also comes in handy if you need to wipe down questionable surfaces like your flight tray.

Multitasking Palette

Pro makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's multifunctional Filmstars on the Go duo ($55; charlottetilbury.com) can be used in numerous ways so you can cut down on the amount of makeup you're packing. Dab the watermelon shade on lips and cheeks for a soft monochromatic look. Then swipe the champagne hue on lids, cheekbones or anywhere else you want to add a bit of highlight.

Complexion Corrector

Stowaway Cosmetics specializes in miniature sized makeup so you can streamline your makeup bag. Again, it's all about multitasking here. This BB cream ($22; stowawaycosmetics.com) is housed in an ultra flat tube and hydrates skin while evening out skin tone with a hint of color. The addition of silica helps absorb oil so you don't end up with a shiny T-zone in those vacation selfies.

The Right Suds

I never travel without Oribe's The Collection Travel Set ($20; oribe.com), which includes seven shampoo, conditioner and hair mask samplers. How do I love these? Let me count the ways. Number one: The super-slim packets are easy to stash and barely take up any space. Number two: They’re disposable so you can toss them after using and not deal with toting them back post-trip (more room for souvenirs!). Number three: Each packet can get you up to two uses.

Root Reviver

I can keep my waves going for a day or two (or, er, 3–no judgement!) with a spritz of dry shampoo at the roots. Klorane's version ($9; kloraneusa.com) contains micronized powders and oat milk to sop up any grease, yet it leaves no telltale marks and disguises any odors.

Wave Worker

Who wants to spend time blowing out their hair during a vacay? Not me. But if you don't happen to be blessed with Gisele’s genes, fake it till you make it: This Surf Infusion spray ($29; sephora.com) contains the cult classic sea salt formula of Bumble's original surf spray combined with a blend of oils to create softer waves with no crunch.