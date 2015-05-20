How to Order Iced Coffee Like a Seasoned Barista

Ah, iced coffee season. For those of us who kick off each morning with a stiff, caffeinated drink, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Not only does it signal summer's imminent arrival, but it reassures us that it's finally time to sit outside, take in the scenery, and enjoy a chilled beverage, sans gloves, and without the risk of frostbite. So in celebration of this glorious seasonal happening, we reached out to Sam Penix, owner of New York-based coffee chain Everyman Espresso, to brainstorm a list of terms you should know to order your iced beverage like a pro. Here are the ones worth whipping out on your next coffee run:

Coffee Soda: Iced coffee and Coca-Cola, otherwise known as the Manhattan Special. Alternatively, this can be made by dropping a shot of espresso into a glass of tonic water and ice.

Cold Brew: Iced beverage made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water over an extended period of time, giving it a richer, full-bodied taste. More caffeinated than your average cup.

Dirty Chai (Iced): Blend of black tea, honey, spices, and milk over ice, with a shot of espresso.

Doppio (Iced): Double shot of espresso over ice.

Espresso Old Fashioned: Stirred mocktail made with espresso, simple syrup, aromatic tincture bitters, ice, and a touch of citrus.

Flat White (Iced): Prepared by pouring micro foam over a single or double shot of espresso so it can rise to the top of the beverage for a sweet finish.

New Orleans Cold Brew: A sweet-tasting blend that's cold-brewed for 12 hours with roasted chicory and cane sugar and then mixed with organic whole milk.

Palazzo: Two shots of espresso, chilled after brewing and mixed with sweet cream.

