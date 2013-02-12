How Olivia Palermo Picks Her Outfits for Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo is a front row staple at New York Fashion Week, and she's heading to every show wearing a different look (from left: at Monika Chiang, Noon by Noor, Diane von Furstenberg, and Tibi). How does she keep her outfits fresh? It's a gift, she says. "Honestly, I don't really put much time into it," she told InStyle.com while checking out Monika Chiang's new collection. "I'm just constantly on the go. The shows are more important to me than my outfit." That said, the chilly temperatures influence the style star's choices. "I really like wide-leg trousers and a sweater, especially in this weather," she added. "And a great coat that makes a fantastic statement." Secret's out!

