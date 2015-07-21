This Is How Olivia Palermo Stays Cool in a Heat Wave

No surprise here—Olivia Palermo's sartorial greatness remains intact even in 90-plus-degree weather. During New York City's "heat wave," as in the first truly hot days of the summer, the street style star was snapped without so much as a strand out of place.

She brought her impossibly chic, not to mention melt-proof, aesthetic to the streets in a summery blue-multi watercolor-esque Tularosa top ($178; revolveclothing.com) with skinny lattice cut-out panels, tucking it into a matching Tularosa flared mini ($148; revolveclothing.com). She topped off her look with hot-weather staples, like tortoiseshell shades, an easy golden yellow bucket bag, a chilled bottle of Evian water, and comfy snakeskin ballet flats.

If only we could all look this cool in the heat. For more Palermo-patented style inspo, click ahead for all her best looks.

