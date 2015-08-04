Here's Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands

Keeping strands hydrated and smooth in the burning temps is a difficult feat. Between chlorine, frizz and the tendency to choose salty beach waves and hot tools, we’re left with hair that is far from happy. The solution? Stocking shower shelves with a deep conditioning treatment—no salon visit necessary. But, how often should we intensely moisturize our parched locks without overdoing it? We checked in with Rita Hazan, celebrity colorist and owner of Rita Hazan Salon in New York City, to give us the scoop.

Deep conditioning treatments are essential, especially when it comes to color-treated hair. Believe it or not, weak, dry strands are unable to effectively hold color. That said, "Using a deep conditioning treatment adds moisture back into hair, which helps it to become stronger, healthier and shinier," Hazan tells InStyle. To stay on top of your hair's health, Hazan suggests deep conditioning 1 to 2 times a week. "Between shampoo, straightening, and blow drying, you have to add nutrition back into the hair after torturing it," she explained.

RELATED: Why a Sprayable Leave-In Conditioner Could Be the Answer to Your Hair Woes

When choosing a deep conditioning treatment that will work for you, it's best to opt for those that offer quick results. We love Original Moxie Intense Quench Deep Conditioner ($19; sephora.com), a sulfate-free formula that intensely hydrates all hair types. If you have curls, try Ouidad 12 Minute Deep Treatment Intensive Repair ($52; sephora.com), which is blended to rejuvenate strands and boost shine when exposed to heat. For instant gratification, go with Rita Hazan's Weekly Remedy Treatment For Deep Hydration and Superior Shine ($42; sephora.com), a two-step technology that restores hair from the inside out.

PHOTOS: Combat Dry Winter Hair with These Deep Conditioning Treatments