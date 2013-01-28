How Nina Dobrev Got Ready for the 2013 SAG Awards!

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has a go-to beauty prep routine, which she used before tonight's Screen Actor's Guild Awards! "I usually go to the Hammam [Turkish bath] in the morning to detox and freshen,” Dobrev told InStyle.com night at Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Screen Actor's Guild Party last night. “Then I get together with my hair and makeup team and my friends and myself, and we all just have a good time.” And her relaxing routing paid off! Dobrev walked the red carpet looking gorgeous in an Elie Saab dress.

— Carita Rizzo