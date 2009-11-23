How Much Does J. Lo Love Louboutin?

Jennifer Lopez loves her Christian Louboutins so much that she wrote a song of praise for the red-soled shoe label. Lopez performed "Louboutin" at last night's American Music Awards in custom-made Christian Louboutins, of course. The lace peep-toe platform booties boasted a super-high gold glitter heel, but stiletto queen J. Lo managed them like a pro (it was those pesky sneakers that were responsible for her fall). We found a similar pair of Louboutin booties (just swap the glitter for leopard print) perfect for your holiday party circuit!

Shop all Christian Louboutin.

 Joyann King