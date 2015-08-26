A Haute Recipe: Try a Slice of Prada Cake

Highlighting the keen precision of Miuccia Prada’s kitschy-cool fall reverie, baker Emily Lael Aumiller worked in charming blush-pink fondant, sparkling with edible rhinestones. “Fondant can be a little tricky, so be sure to leave plenty of time to decorate the cake,” she suggests.

Kept in a covered box in the fridge, the fully assembled confection can be stored up to two days in advance. For any minor cracks, massage on a bit of vegetable shortening with your fingertips and blend them away.

Read on for the fashionable recipe.

Makes: one 4-inch cake

Ingredients

1 box cake mix

1 cup frosting

Grapefruit-size ball of white fondant ($24 for 5 lb.; nycake.com)

Soft pink gel food coloring ($2 for .75 oz.; nycake.com)

Peach gel food coloring ($2 for .75 oz.; nycake.com)

Confectioners’ sugar

1 tbsp corn syrup

2 oz. royal icing ($4 for 1 lb.; nycake.com)

Sugar blossoms and gems (from $10; globalsugarart.com)

Directions

1. Mix cake batter according to box directions; bake in a greased 15" x 10" pan. Cool completely.

2. Using a 4-inch round cutter ($6; amazon.com), cut out 3 cake layers.

3. On a cake stand or serving plate, assemble alternating layers of cake and frosting. Neatly frost the top and sides and chill for 30 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, tint fondant with 1 drop of pink coloring. Wearing gloves, knead until the color is evenly distributed. On a surface dusted with confectioners’ sugar, roll fondant into an ¹/₈-inch-thick, 11-inch round.

5. Cover cake with the fondant, trimming away any excess at the bottom with a paring knife.

6. Roll out leftover fondant to ¹/₈ inches thick. Cut out three 5" x 1¼" rectangles; fold each into a fanned-out ruffle.

7. Make a glue: Mix corn syrup with 1 tbsp water.

8. Tint leftover pink fondant with 3 drops of peach coloring. Roll into a 12-inch-long, 2-inch-wide ribbon and cut it lengthwise into 4 half-inch-wide strips.

9. Arrange 2 ribbons onto the cake as shown; adhere with glue.

10. Make a bow: From the remaining strips, cut out two each of 1-inch-, 2-inch-, and 3-inch-long pieces. Take each 3-inch-long piece and fold in the ends so they meet in the center. Wrap and glue down a 1-inch strip around the middle of each to hide the seam. Center and glue the bows onto the 2-inch strips, and stick those finished bows onto the cake as shown.

11. Using royal icing, adhere ruffles, sugar blossoms, and gems onto the cake.

