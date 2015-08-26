Bake This Couture Cake Inspired by Marco de Vincenzo's Rainbow Stripes

Sugar sprinkles get sophisticated with baker Emily Lael Aumiller’s kinetic pattern play, an homage to Marco de Vincenzo’s delightfully quirky fall look. Whipping up burnt-caramel icing, Aumiller reworked the designer’s saturated palette, carefully pouring on tutti-frutti sprinkles using a piece of parchment paper held against the chilled cake as her guide. She exercised admirable restraint, invoking the rising “naked cake” trend by leaving its unfrosted side appealingly bare.

Keep reading for the fashionable recipe.

Show Off Your Cakes

Makes: One 4-inch cake

Ingredients

1 box yellow-cake mix ($1; amazon.com)

¾ cup chocolate buttercream ($8 for 1½ lb.; globalsugarart.com)

Assorted sanding sugars ($5 for 8 oz., each; nycake.com)

Directions

1. Mix cake batter according to box directions; bake in a greased 15" x 10" pan. Cool completely.

2. Using a 4-inch triangle cutter ($2; cakeconnection.com) or homemade stencil, cut out 3 cake layers.

3. Place a cut triangle onto a cake stand or serving plate; neatly cover the top surface with buttercream. Repeat, layering cake and frosting until you have 3 layers total.

4. Lining up a ruler or a small piece of parchment as a guide, use your fingertips to carefully sprinkle rows of sugar in alternating colors on the top surface of the cake.

