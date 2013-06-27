How to Look Good Wearing Overalls—Yes, It’s Possible!

You heard right: Overalls are making a comeback. Thanks to fashion’s cyclical nature, our beloved '80s and '90s-era dungarees are back with a vengeance, cropping up on the streets and red carpet events alike. We dug into our archives to discover that celebs (not to mention, royalty!) were once fans of the denim silhouette, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Christina Applegate and Princess Diana. While stepping and clasping one on does evoke a wave of childhood nostalgia, a number of styling missteps could land you right back on the playground. Revisit the classic look with some star-inspired updates: Pair it with a striped shirt or blouse (don’t forget to roll up the sleeves!) for a laidback vibe, a la Alexa Chung, or pick a playful all-over print for a dressier occasion, like Ashley Madekwe. Feeling bold? Then team it with bright accessories for a modern spin, like Rihanna. If you're still uncertain, go back to the basics. Throw on some heels, stash your plaid shirt, and you’ve mastered the art of making throwback fashion new again.

