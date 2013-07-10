How to Look Like Blake Lively: Tips for Getting Her Fresh-Faced Look

Forget a bold lip or a smoky eye -- at the New York City premiere of Turbo, Blake Lively went the au naturale route with her makeup. We love how her clean skin and sheer lip looked polished, so we caught up with celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal to get tips on how to work a similar "no makeup" effect. "It's not about wearing no makeup, but about wearing thin layers of makeup that will still look fresh," said Roncal, who counts Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie among her extensive celeb client roster. To achieve the effect, Roncal recommends skipping the foundation for a budge-proof primer and a lightweight concealer. "Use a primer right after moisturizing, then cover any imperfections with a thin concealer," she said. If your skin is naturally oily, dust a mattifying powder onto your T-zone to reduce shine, and remember to go easy on the eyes with just enough mascara and eyeliner for definition. "I wear my own waterproof mascara ($20; mallybeauty.com) all the time, but in the summer it's a must since you have so many things working against you," Roncal added. "Finish with a little blush and a transparent lip gloss, and you really don't need anything else." Quick, chic, and effortless -- could this look be any more perfect?

See more tips on getting a bare-faced beauty look.

MORE:• See Yourself In Blake Lively's Hair• Blake Lively’s Most Stylish Looks• Found It! Blake’s Sexy Stud Mini