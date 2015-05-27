How Long Will It Really Last: No-Fade Lipstick

The Contender: No-Fade Lipstick

Rimmel London Provocalips 16HR Kiss Proof Lip Color in 310 Little Minx, $7; ulta.com

Time Claim: 16 Hours

How It Works: Inside one end of the tube you have a colorful gel with flexible polymers that locks onto lips. The other end holds a waxy, emollient topcoat that shields the surface and provides moisture.

Our Tests Revealed: Yep, our results blew right past 16 hours and clocked in at just under a day. Our tester applied it before her afternoon tea, and then had dinner and a shower before bed. After waking, her husband asked, "Why do you already have lipstick on?"

