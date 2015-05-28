How Long Will It Really Last: Root Booster

The Contender: Supercharged Root Booster

Big Sexy Hair Full Bloom 72 HR Thickening & Refreshing Spray, $20; ulta.com

Time Claim: 72 Hours

How It Works: Applied pre-blow-dry, amino acids in the spray penetrate strands and hold moisture, preventing humidity from inflating or deflating hairs once they're dry. Strong-hold polymers help lock in volume.

Our Tests Revealed: Several limp-haired staffers loaded up on the floral-scented mist and reported noticeable lift. "I didn't want to wash my hair after three days," says one. Another reports, "My roots flattened a bit on Day 2, but my hair was much fuller for 72 hours."

For more, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

PHOTOS: The Best Volumizing Products for Thicker, Fuller Hair