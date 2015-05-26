How Long Will It Really Last: Liquid Lash Extensions

Can a lip gloss still shine after dinner and drinks? Can a volumizing spray keep roots from deflating through two nights of restless sleep? We challenged the claims of five long-lasting beauty products in our June issue. Find out if these lash extensions went the distance.

May 26, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

The Contender: Liquid Lash Extensions

Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extensions Kit, $15; ulta.com

Time Claim: 24 Hours

How It Works: Two formulas (a thickening mascara and one with invisible fibers) create a false-lash effect. The polymer-rich mascara forms a glossy, crunch-free film onto which fibers adhere. A second coat of mascara seals the deal.

Our Tests Revealed: After applying it in the a.m., one tester saw a few errant flakes before bedtime, but lashes still looked lush the next morning. Another thought the system left lashes nice and full "but not as long as I typically like."

