See How Undereye Liner Can Amp Up Your Look

Just when we thought we'd mastered the cat-eye, here comes another runway look that has been turning heads. Enter the boho-spirited undereye liner. Now, going bottom-heavy on the liner or the crystals (above, bottom left) isn't for the wallflower. Thet look gives instant impact and gives off a "worn-in Bohemian rocker" vibe, as makeup pro Sarah Lucero proved with her work at Rebecca Minkoff (above, top left). Just coat the upper and lower lashes with mascara, then line waterlines with a flesh-toned pencil, she said.

Next, take black liner just to the bottom, going for a thick line that doesn't quite reach either corner. Combine the gutsy underscore with matte skin, a little contouring under the cheekbones, and neutral lips. Presto, an amazing moody gaze that just might transfix your date across the table.

Time Inc Digital Studios

Get the Look: Nars Audacious Mascara, $26; available August 1, 2015 at narscosmetics.com. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black, $22; stilacosmetics.com.

For more beauty stories like this, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

RELATED: Three Simple Steps to Stop Eyeliner from Running Down Your Face