What Happened When Liam Payne Told Cheryl Cole He Fancied Her

Well, he didn't, exactly ...

Liam Payne recently revealed some adorable details about his and partner Cheryl Cole's relationship, and they're making us love this couple even more. The story of how Cole found out Payne liked her reminds us of a high school romance!

According to the 23-year-old former One Direction singer, Simon Cowell was the one who spilled the beans to Cheryl. MTV explains that Payne told Cowell he thought Cole was hot, and everything fell into place from there.

"I told Simon how hot I thought she was," Payne explained. "Weeks and months went by and then Niall [Horan] said, 'You'll never guess who fancies you!"

"Apparently [Niall] had been with Cheryl when Simon told her that I fancied her," Payne said. "She had turned bright red and left the room!"

Who would have thought Cowell could be such a good matchmaker?

That's not the only cute story the One Directioner had to tell either. Payne also recounted the first time he met Cole's father and how he had to get rid of a few garden decorations for the meeting: "My missus was pregnant and I was meeting her dad for the first time, so I thought I had better get rid of the life-sized model dinosaurs I had in my garden."

Payne went on to explain that he purchased the, ahem, unique yard decorations "drunkenly off the internet."

These two certainly have a memorable love story!