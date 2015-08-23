How to Keep Your White Sneakers White

Ever since the fashion set swapped stilettos for sneaks, kicks in all shapes and colors have run rampant, invading street style snaps across all major cities. But the style that continues to reign supreme is a classic pair of whites. The only problem (like with any white clothing) is the high risk of stains. They always seem to attract dirt, regardless of how slowly or carefully you tread. As major proponents of white sneakers, we turned to our in-house experts for tried-and-true methods on how to maintain their sparkling freshness.

"We tackled this issue in the June issue of InStyle—the solution is to use the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser (dampen the spongelike blocks and gently rub away stains). I tried it, and it works perfectly." —Melissa Rubini, InStyle Fashion Director

"As a huge white sneaker wearer, I find the best way to keep my whites white is baby oil. A cotton pad with a dab of the oil on Stan Smiths, white leather Vans, or any white rubber parts seems to remove any stains without damaging the fabrication. I probably wouldn't try this on canvas, because I’d worry the oil would leave a mark." —Mia Solkin, InStyle Market Editor

"When I'm in a hurry, I use a makeup wipe to get the grime off of my white kicks. It's super easy and there's no clean-up." —Kelsey Glein, InStyle.com Associate Editor

"After a muddy trip to Governors Ball this summer, my canvas and rubber Superga sneakers were in need of some TLC. I threw them in the wash and let them air dry. To my delight, they looked much better. There were traces of mud still left on the rubber, but a few scrubs with a Magic Eraser and they looked (almost) as good as new." —Jennifer Davis, InStyle.com Associate Editor

"I put a little bit of Comet (yes, the bathroom cleaner) on the tip of a wet washcloth and then rub that on the rubber part of my Converse and Vans. It's a trick my mom taught me that works really well." —Rita Kokshanian, InStyle.com Assistant Editor

"Buy new sneakers." —Eric Wilson, InStyle Fashion News Director

