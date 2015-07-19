4 Tricks to Keep Your Summer Whites Bright 

Now that summer is in full swing, there's no better time to rock a pair of white pants or that LWD that's been collecting dust in your closet since Labor Day. But washing those whites and keeping them bright requires more than just a spin through the wash cycle. To make sure you get the most out of your snow-like garments, we reached out to the cleaning pros over at Clorox and The Eco Laundry Company for tips on how to keep your whites looking pristine. Below are four pearly whites of wisdom.

1. Maximize your wash. If your white shirts are yellowing, Clorox's laundry expert Mary Gagliardi suggests soaking them in bleach for five minutes before sticking them in the washer. For best results, use three tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water (Clorox Oxi Magic, $9; amazon.com).

2. Make lemons your new laundering buddy. For an eco-friendly treatment that's still tough on stains, look to lemons, says Jean Calleja, president of The Eco Laundry Company, which specializes in sustainable cleaning techniques. He suggests adding 1/2 cup of lemon juice to your load to make your whites extra clean.

3. Keep a stain stick on-hand. Although not recommended for huge stains, Resolve's Stain Stick ($6; amazon.com) is great for treating small ones as soon as they happen.

4. Consult an app. Can't seem to remove that pesky ink blot from your whites? Consider myStain (free for iPhone, iPad, and Android operating systems). The app lets you search specific ways to remove stains, with product recommendations to match each specific case. Our favorite tip? Make a makeshift stain remover by combining a half a cup of hydrogen peroxide with half a cup of baking soda.

