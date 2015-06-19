How to Jump-Start Your Day Like Jennifer Lopez

C'mon, admit it: At one point or another, you've wondered exactly where that J. Lo glow comes from. So we quizzed the singer, actress, and founder of health and fitness hub Bodylab.com herself on what gets her blood flowing first thing in the morning.

What's the secret to boosting energy?

I have a crazy schedule, so it's crucial that I fuel my body with nutritious, yummy foods.

What's the first thing you eat or drink?

I like to kick off my day with a high-protein smoothie. Would you believe that my kids love them too? It's one easy breakfast that we can all eat together.

Keep reading for Lopez's family-friendly smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup rice milk

1 handful spinach

1 frozen banana

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 heaping tsp sunflower butter

1 dry scoop BodyLab Vanilla Tasty Shake Complete Whey Protein Complex ($22; bodylab.com)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

