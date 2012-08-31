How Jay-Z Protects Blue Ivy, Jersey Shore Canceled, and More!

Image zoom Getty Images (4); Courtesy Photos

1. Jay-Z made sure to keep Blue Ivy's ears protected on her helicopter ride. #daddysgirl [Just Jared]

2. The Jersey Shore will debut its final season October 4th. BYE Y'ALL. [MTV]

3. Are 90210 costars Luke Perry and Jennie Garth finally getting together? [NY Post]

4. Oh boy! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott welcome their fourth child. [E!]

5. Bare Minerals is going to help you find your perfect foundation color. [Facebook]

6. Pamela Love is opening a pop-up tattoo popular for Fashion Week. [NY Times]