How to Help Your Hands This Summer

Too often we neglect our hands, leaving them unprotected and exposed to the summer elements. "The thin skin on your hands wrinkles and pigments easily, so be sure to use sunblock daily," Dr. Rebecca Giles of FIX Malibu advises. How can you help your digits? Try the Clarins Age Control Hand Cream for skin hydration and SPF 15 coverage—it goes on sheer so you won’t be showing off any white streaks. Pick it up for $30 at clarinsusa.com.

