How Hailee Steinfeld Picked Her Golden Globes Dress

Finding the perfect dress for the Golden Globes isn't an easy task. Just ask True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld. "I honestly tried on probably a countless amount of dresses," the 14-year-old actress told us at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she wore a peach one-shoulder mini by Marchesa. "The one I picked [for the Globes] was the last dress I tried on. After you’ve tried on a number of dresses, you don’t even want to put on anymore and you’re so upset by the fact that you haven’t found one. Then I put this one on and I fell in love with the way it fit." The one that stole her heart? A cream gown by Prabal Gurung (shown), which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes. "Fashion is something I’ve gotten into these past couple months," Steinfeld told us. "When I see something that I really like, I just go for it."

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf